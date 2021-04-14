Sherman nonprofits to hold wildlife, habitat presentation

Aaron Flaum / New Haven Register

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library and the Sherman Conservation Commission will host a free virtual presentation, Wildlife and Habitat Are Inextricably Linked, on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

Giving this presentation on Earth Day will be Peter Picone, who has worked as a wildlife biologist for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for more than 30 years. He will share his knowledge and insights on creating, improving and enhancing wildlife habitat in one’s own surroundings, illustrating the link between native plants and animals. Viewers can discover how they can improve wildlife habitats for songbirds, beneficial insects and other wildlife with the plants they select for their yard.