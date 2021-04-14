Skip to main content
Sherman nonprofits to hold wildlife, habitat presentation

Peter Picone, a wildlife biologist with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, left, and volunteer John DelDebbio take an osprey nesting platform out on a boat to a location up the Quuinnipiac River in North Haven.

Aaron Flaum / New Haven Register

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library and the Sherman Conservation Commission will host a free virtual presentation, Wildlife and Habitat Are Inextricably Linked, on Thursday, April 22, at 7 p.m.

Giving this presentation on Earth Day will be Peter Picone, who has worked as a wildlife biologist for the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection for more than 30 years. He will share his knowledge and insights on creating, improving and enhancing wildlife habitat in one’s own surroundings, illustrating the link between native plants and animals. Viewers can discover how they can improve wildlife habitats for songbirds, beneficial insects and other wildlife with the plants they select for their yard.

Picone currently manages state-owned wildlife management areas west of the Connecticut River. His areas of expertise include habitat enhancement, native plants and invasive species management. He provides technical assistance to landowners, conservation organizations and municipalities on habitat management and restoration.

This program is offered remotely through Zoom. For more information and to register, contact the library at SLprograms@biblio.org.