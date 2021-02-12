Sherman library offering virtual Lost New York City tour

contributed /

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will be offering Lost New York City: A Tour of New York’s Demolished Landmarks, a free remote program via Zoom to be presented by Jason Scappaticci on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. This is a remote program via Zoom.

New York City is noted for its historic architecture, but in the name of progress New York City has lost some impressive buildings, a library announcement noted. Multiple Madison Square Gardens, a train station, and many mansions have fallen victim to the wrecking ball because of New York’s love for all things modern, the announcement said.