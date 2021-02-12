Skip to main content
Sherman library offering virtual Lost New York City tour

Old postcard image of Madison Square Garden.

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will be offering Lost New York City: A Tour of New York’s Demolished Landmarks, a free remote program via Zoom to be presented by Jason Scappaticci on Wednesday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m. This is a remote program via Zoom.

New York City is noted for its historic architecture, but in the name of progress New York City has lost some impressive buildings, a library announcement noted. Multiple Madison Square Gardens, a train station, and many mansions have fallen victim to the wrecking ball because of New York’s love for all things modern, the announcement said.

Scappaticci is the associate dean of student affairs at Capital Community College.

For more information and to register, contact the library at www.ablake@biblio.org.