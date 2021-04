SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will be offering High Speed Rail in Japan and China presented by Jim Cameron on Wednesday, May 5 at 7 p.m. This is a remote program via Zoom.

Long-time commuter advocate and newspaper commentator Jim Cameron offers a lively presentation and Q&A on high speed rail in Asia. Why is the world’s best high speed rail (HSR) found in China? How did Japan establish the HSR standards 50+ years ago? Why doesn’t the US have true HSR…and will we ever?