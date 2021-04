SHERMAN — The Sherman Library is hosting its second annual golf fundraiser. It will be held at the Hollow Brook Golf Club, 1060 Oregon Road, Cortland Manor, N.Y., July 12, from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Attendees will be able to lunch and enjoy golf on one of Westchester's most picturesque 18-hole golf courses, as well as dine, network and possibly win prizes, an announcement said.

The 6,900-yard layout is set in a valley and bordered on one side by a mountain ridge.

The course’s design incorporates dramatic elevation changes, gently undulating fairways, mature, native trees, lakes, and a crystal-clear trout stream that runs through the property, the announcement said.

Three bridges cross the Hollow Brook stream, which splits two par 3 holes.

Attendees can also come out and play on the golf course at the private club, have dinner, and help raise money for the Sherman Library at the same time.

There will be two contests; a hole in one contest for a chance to win $10,000 for the lucky player(s) who shoot a hole-in-one from 150-yards on one of the magnificent par 3 holes at Hollow Brook, for a reward. The other is a putting contest for a possible $5,000 cash prize.

Prizes will also be awarded to men and women in the categories of Longest Drive and Closest to the Pin.

The format is a best ball foursome utilizing players’ handicaps which gives players of different abilities similar chances of winning. Registration starts at 11 a.m. The tournament begins with a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start, and finishes with a 6:30 p.m. dinner. Players can expect an 8 p.m. departure.

Tickets are $275 for a single player (who will be matched up with three other players) or $1,000 for a foursome. The price includes 18 holes of golf, lunch, and dinner. Tickets and sponsorship packages (hole and prize sponsorships) can be purchased through the Sherman Library website https://sherman-library-association.square.site/. For more details, contact the Sherman Library at 860-354-2455 or email SL@biblio.org.