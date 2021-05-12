Skip to main content
Sherman library giving land conservation talk

SHERMAN — Join the Sherman Library and the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy for a free presentation called Saving Special Places: Land Conservation in Connecticut, presented by Paul Elconin and Amanda Branson of NCLC, on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Paul Elconin, Director of Land Conservation and Amanda Branson, Director of Operations and Finance, will give a presentation on NCLC’s land conservation and partnership programs. This program is great for anyone who loves nature, is curious about new places to hike, or wants to learn more about land conservation.

In 2020, Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust merged with Naromi Land Trust and simultaneously changed the name of the organization to Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy (NCLC).

The NCLC protects over 12,500 acres of land in Litchfield and Fairfield Counties, an announcement said. NCLC’s landholdings include 21 public preserves. In addition, NCLC protects 40 working farms, 3,000 acres of habitat for rare and endangered species, and 45 miles of rivers, lakes, and streams.

For more information and to register, contact the library at SLprograms@biblio.org.