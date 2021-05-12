Sherman library giving land conservation talk

SHERMAN — Join the Sherman Library and the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy for a free presentation called Saving Special Places: Land Conservation in Connecticut, presented by Paul Elconin and Amanda Branson of NCLC, on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. on Zoom.

Paul Elconin, Director of Land Conservation and Amanda Branson, Director of Operations and Finance, will give a presentation on NCLC’s land conservation and partnership programs. This program is great for anyone who loves nature, is curious about new places to hike, or wants to learn more about land conservation.