Sherman land trust sets meeting, program
Naromi Land Trust in Sherman will hold its annual meeting July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse.
Eileen Fielding, PhD., director of Audubon Sharon and team leader for Audubon’s Healthy Forest Initiative in the state, will present “The Birds in Your Woods: Who, Why, and How to Help Them” at the Leach Hollow Road clubhouse.
The program will include a short business meeting.
