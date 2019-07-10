Sherman land trust sets meeting, program

Naromi Land Trust in Sherman will hold its annual meeting July 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse.

Eileen Fielding, PhD., director of Audubon Sharon and team leader for Audubon’s Healthy Forest Initiative in the state, will present “The Birds in Your Woods: Who, Why, and How to Help Them” at the Leach Hollow Road clubhouse.

The program will include a short business meeting.