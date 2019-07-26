Sherman foundation sets blood drive

The Julia's Wings Foundation and the Holiday Point Association, along with the American Red Cross, will hold their annual Julia Malsin Memorial Blood Drive Aug. 3 from 8 to 11 a.m. Holy Trinity Church in Sherman Center.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time. The sponsor code is Julia.

The Julia's Wings Foundation is a non-profit organization with the mission of honoring Julia's wish, to provide assistance to families of children with life threatening hematological diseases such as aplastic anemia, MDS and PNH.

For more information about the foundation, visit www.juliaswings.org.