Sherman farm to host blackberry festival

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its 12th annual blackberry festival Aug. 15-16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

Due to safety and social distancing guidelines, the event will be held outdoors at the 32 Route 37 East farm. Reservations are required by visiting www.whitesilowinery.com.

The cost is $25 PP for a two-hour reservation and includes four items made with fresh blackberries: blackberry basil chicken wrap, blackberry mint melon salad, blackberry and brie empanada and a blackberry peach crisp.

Music will be provided by Marty Meyer Aug. 15 and Potters Field Aug. 16, both from 2 to 5:30 p.m.

A tent will be set up in case of rain. Every guest must purchase a ticket.