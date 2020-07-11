Sherman congregation welcomes new pastor

The Rev. Jitesh Immanuel Soans is the new pastor of Sherman Congregational Church. He is shown above with his wife, Lora Kumar, and their 10-year-old daughter, Geneene.

Nearly four years ago, a newly formed committee at the Sherman Congregational Church began the search for a settled pastor following the retirement of the Rev. Paul Astbury.

Last June, the congregation voted to hire the Rev. Jitesh Immanuel Soans.

The Rev. Soans, 42, a native of India, was officially installed June 21 at the 6 Church Road church during the first in-person service since the Covid-19 lockdown.

It was also the first service to be live-streamed and recorded at www.shermanchurch.org.

A fuller, church-wide celebration will be planned later this year.

“It is truly something that we can all rejoice in and celebrate,” Deacon Chair Amy Smith said. “Prayer has been answered, and God has revealed that this is exactly where Jitesh supposed to be — with our church.”

The congregation had the spiritual guidance of two interim pastors, the Rev. Richard Woodward and the Rev. Dr. Bernard Powell before Soans was hired.

Since last August, several substitute pastors have preached sermons both in person and via video during the lockdown.

The Soans family, which includes Jitseh’s wife, Lora Kumar, and 10-year-old daughter, Geneene, have moved into the church parsonage.

Geneene has been attending the Sherman School and will be a sixth-grade student in September.

In May, Lora earned a master’s degree in professional counseling from Lancaster Bible College in Lancaster, Pa.

The family lived in a Sherman home loaned to them through June.

“After finding each other, we had to wait a year,” Smith said. “But because he was able to live in Sherman, he was able to learn more about our church and our community, and that has been wonderful.”

“Through various hardships, God continued to help my family and I to depend upon Him and not upon our own wisdom, strength or understanding,” Soans said. “Through insurmountable situations, God taught us to wait upon him.”

Soans and Lora each received a bachelor of divinity degree from Union Biblical Seminary in Pune, India, and Soans earned a master’s in ministry from Lancaster Bible College.

Soans also holds a bachelor of commerce degree from Jai Hind College in Mumbai, India.

He served as lead pastor from 2012-17 at Oldham Memorial Methodist Church in Pune, and was lead pastor of the Vernon Memorial Methodist English Church in Kalyan, Maharashtra, India from 2007-12.

“I was born in a Christian family,” Soans said “I was part of a teenage Christian group and later a Christian band, sharing the Gospel through skits and songs in churches, on streets, in prison and juvenile homes.”

But it was only after intense Bible study and prayer every day that he said he surrendered his life to Jesus and eventually went to seminary expecting to be part of a teaching ministry.

When Lora’s mother was diagnosed with end-stage cancer, Soans took a year off before his master’s degree study to be with her parents.

“I applied to the Methodist Church, and God opened the way for me to pastor a small church. I had never planned or dreamed that I would ever be a pastor,” he said.

Soans has been instrumental in setting up the online video services at the church, has led a Bible Study every Tuesday, and initiated a series of interviews with Sherman leaders and first responders entitled “Corona Conversations: Whispers of Hope,” the first of which was posted at www.shermanchurch.org on May 25.

“I believe that God has been working in me, shaping and teaching me to be a better pastor to meet the growing challenges and needs of the future,” said Soans.