Sherman church sets film, dinner

The Missions Committee of the Sherman Congregational Church will present a screening of “The Jesus Film” Nov. 15 at 6 p.m.

Families are invited to attend the event that will feature a dinner of hot dogs, soup, salad and desserts.

For more information and RSVP, call the 6 Church Road church at 860-354-6114 or email TheShermanChurch@ aol.com by Nov. 13.