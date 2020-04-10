Sherman church offerings services, more

The Sherman Congregational Church has announced its latest happenings.

Church services are offered online Sundays at 10 a.m. on YouTube.

Interested individuals should visit www.shermanchurch.org for the link and more information.

The church will hold a Good Friday service posted April 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Pastor Jitseh Soans will preach the Easter service April 12 at 10 a.m. online.

No sunrise service will be offered this year, but Jed Orosz will be part of the video service with hymns on trumpet.

Jen Bundy of New Fairfield will present the children’s story.

The service will remain at the website under “Worship Services and Sermons” through the week.

Anyone who would like to hear past sermons may find them posted under the tab "Sermons.”

Children are invited to a Google Hangouts meet session starting at 11:30 a.m. right after Sunday’s service. The link is on the website on the Children’s Ministry page.

Deacons are making phone calls to the church family, but anyone who would like to receive a phone call, hear a word of prayer or relate a need is welcome to go to the website and submit a prayer request under the tab “Prayer” or call the church at 860-354-6114.

The church’s Lenten series will begin again Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. starting April 14 via the Google Hangouts Meet app.

All are welcome to join the three remaining videos of "Goliath Must Fall" by Louie Giglio.

Wednesday morning women’s Bible study is available online at 11 a.m. The link is on the church website.

Prayer in the Parlor is now a small group that accepts prayer requests and praises Thursday nights.

Individuals are welcome to pray in their homes at 6:30 p.m.

The Missions Committee is collecting donations for Samaritan’s Purse, which is in Tennessee working with tornado victims, and in Italy and New York City helping hospitals fight the coronavirus while sharing God’s word.

Checks can be made out to The Sherman Church, with Samaritan’s Purse in the memo, and mailed to the church at 6 Church Road, Sherman, CT 06784.