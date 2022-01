SHERMAN — For the sixth consecutive year, the Sherman School superintendent doesn’t plan to increase spending.

In fact, his proposed budget would decrease spending by 0.52 percent — or a savings of about $48,000. This would put the school district’s budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year at about $9.27 million.

The current year’s school budget is about $9.32 million.

“This will be the sixth year in a row that the budget is flat or below zero,” said Jeff Melendez, Sherman School Superintendent.

Savings

In terms of savings, there will be a 10 percent decrease in high school tuition of about $172,000 due to a smaller class coming into high school.

Students from the town of Sherman attend high school in at either New Fairfield High School, New Milford High School or Shepaug Valley School in Washington.

“There’s often fluctuations in the number of kids that we send to high school because we only pay tuition for the kids that are actually attending,” Melendez said. “So, as our enrollment fluctuates, that number adjusts quite a bit.”

Also, as a result of decreasing enrollment from 245 students this year to a projection of 236 next year, the district is eliminating one primary school teacher. “We need to have one less fifth grade class next year,” Melendez said.

Additionally, there is a savings of about $78,000 in special education tuition. This is due to decreased needs of students and student matriculation, Melendez said.

The district has been able to offset expenses through grants.

“This year, we are using $120,000 more in our grants to offset the costs of the new programs the district is adding,” Melendez said.

The grants include ESSER (pandemic relief funding), REAP (Rural Education Achievement Program) and IDEA (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act).

Increases

The superintendent aims to invest about $500,000 more in certain items.

Items that are increasing or being added include staff salaries and benefits, which comes to an increase of about $215,000; and transportation, which is being increased by $20,000.

Additionally, Melendez is proposing two new programs for the fall, which total about $200,000.

One of the new programs is PEEPS, a preschool early enrichment program, which would increase the budget by $28,000.

In this program, 4-year-olds in town would attend a full day, five-day-a-week preschool program. There would be no cost to parents.

PEEPS is designed to enhance students’ readiness for kindergarten by providing 50 percent more learning, Melendez said.

“Four-year-old preschool students will benefit from two additional hours of enrichment per day that will systematically introduce and enhance literacy skill development, social skill development and early learning readiness skills,” he said.

For the past two years, the Sherman School has had a part-time preschool program available to every resident, called SAIL (Sherman Activities in Learning). PEEPS would be an “embellishment” of the SAlL program, which will continue.

Additionally, Melendez is proposing a coaching and intervention program for English language arts and math, which would amount to an increase of $172,000.

“This would involve increasing staffing so that we can have teachers — one full-time ELA coach and one full-time math coach,” he said. “Also, there will be two interventionists, one for math and one for ELA — both full time as well as a para-educator that will provide support.”

There would be a team approach which would include training and professional development for the staff appointed to serve in that capacity.

“A group of four or five people is going to be trained in coaching and really just look at student needs and teacher needs for support with instruction,” he said.

That could involve the interventionist going into the classroom and providing small group support or help, or if it’s more of an intense need, the students might be pulled out into a separate setting in small group lessons.

“To the greatest extent possible, we want to keep kids in the classroom,” he added.

He said there’s a particular need for coaching now more than ever, due to the effects of the pandemic.

“Kids are coming out of this COVID situation and some of them are experiencing some learning challenges — if they were last year choosing to do the remote option as opposed to being in school. So, we suspect there will be some deficits that need to be identified,” he said.

Melendez said over the last five years, The Sherman School has returned almost $2 million to the town in money that wasn’t spent.

“My philosophy is, if we didn’t spend it, we return it to the town,” he said.

On Feb. 9, there will be a draft presentation of the proposed Sherman School budget to the board. A public hearing to adopt the budget will be March 30. The town of Sherman will vote on the budget on April 30.

