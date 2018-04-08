Sherman School student slates fundraiser

A pasta dinner to raise awareness and funds for animal rescue organizations will be held April 28 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in Sherman.

The event, organized by Kate O’Farrell as her eighth-grade Capstone Project at Sherman School, will be held at the Sherman firehouse at 1 Route 39.

Proceeds will benefit the Ross Mill Farm and Pig Placement Network in Rushland, Pa., and Wildlife Line in Sherman.

Dinner will include pasta, salad, bread, soft drinks and desserts.

Bins will be on site to collect donations of cat and dog food and paper towels to be donated to the New Fairfield/Sherman Animal Welfare.

Tickets are $8 for individuals 12 and older, $5 for children ages 5 to 12 and free for children under 5. A family of five will be charged $25.

Advance tickets must be paid by PayPal

For more information and tickets, email ofarrellkm@charter.net.