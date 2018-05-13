Sherman School sets events

Sherman School will hold its annual art show and ice cream social and raffle this month.

The art show will be held May 16-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the opening reception May 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

The ice cream social and raffle, which is sponsored by the Sherman Education Association, will be held May 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

Funds from this event will benefit the Pat Warde Scholarship Fund.