Sherman School sets events
Published 12:00 am, Sunday, May 13, 2018
Sherman School will hold its annual art show and ice cream social and raffle this month.
The art show will be held May 16-17 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with the opening reception May 16 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The ice cream social and raffle, which is sponsored by the Sherman Education Association, will be held May 16 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Funds from this event will benefit the Pat Warde Scholarship Fund.
