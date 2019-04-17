Sherman School announces honor roll

Sherman School has announced its second term honor roll.

GRADE 8 HIGHEST

Alexa Buffa, Tyler Hodges, Grace McKinnon, Annabelle McLean, Phillip Ostrosky, Tobi Press, Amanda Quinn, Nicole Schutz, Micayla Tarby, Amanda Williamson and Olivia Zeitler.

HIGH

Remington Hafer, Elanora Pease and Alexandra Pietruska.

HONORS

Quinn Davis, Thomas Day, Luca Esposito, Wayne Frick, Karina Gaudreau, Trevor Hodges, Joseph Krueger and Ava Viola.

GRADE 7 HIGHEST

Doug Conrad, Katherine Devine, Isabel Greene, Michael Hatcher, Brady Kean, Aidan Mendell, Alexis Murray, Jose Ordinas-Lewis, Maximus Riccardi and Emilia Swan.

HIGH

Hannah Bauer, Nathaniel Bruzinski, Quinn Delamere, Francesco Di Blasi, Gabriel Greene, Gabrielle Neunzig and Sameena Piel,.

HONORS

Drew Colesworthy, Caleb Delohery, Kayla Febbraio, Haley Fuller, Samuel Head, Summer Ribisl, Donina Sprance and Kyler Willis.