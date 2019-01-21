Sherman School announces honor roll
Sherman School has announced its latest honor roll.
Alexa Buffa, Tyler Hodges, Annabella McLean, Amanda Quinn, Nicole Schutz and Micayla Tarby.
Grace McKinnon, Phillip Ostrosky, Elanora Pease, Alexandra Pietruska, Tobi Press, Ava Viola, Amanda Williamson and Olivia Zeitler.
Quinn Davis, Thomas Day, Luca Esposito, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Karina Gaudreau, Remington Hafer, Trevor Hodges, Joseph Krueger, Sandra LeClerc and Hans Pitt.
Hanna Bauer, Douglas Conrad, Quinn Delamere, Katherine Devine, Francesco Di Blasi, Isabel Greene, Michael Hatcher, Brady Kean, Aidan Mendell, Alexis Murray, Jose Ordinas-Lewis, Sameena Piel, Maximus Riccardi and Emilia Swan.
Nathaniel Bruzinski, Drew Colesworthy, Haley Fuller, Gabriel Greene, Samuel Head and Donina Sprance.
Joseph Castaldo, Dominic Fazzone, Kayla Febbraio, Roman Hanley, Tijana Kanacki, Garbielle Neunzig, Summer Ribisl, Harrison Sypko, Lenna Viola and Kyler Willis.