SHERMAN — Betsy Scholze has been an active member of the Sherman Players for nearly 60 years.

At this year’s annual general meeting, the Board of Directors chose to honor with a Lifetime Recognition Award for the service, creativity and leadership she has shown over these many years, an announcement said.

Scholze’s grandparents, Alice and Walter Evans, established the theatre in Sherman.

After a period of time in the Midwest, she returned to her hometown of Sherman in 1962 and immediately threw herself into theatrical pursuits. A gifted artist, she began with set painting and in her time, there isn’t a job she hasn’t done for the theatre - actor, technician, backstage, board member, long serving treasurer, a number of stints as President, and many, many more, the announcement said. She met husband Fred at the Playhouse where he was directing a play, and her children have all trodden the boards at one time or another.

During the COVID-19 restrictions, she could be found repainting the Playhouse lobby, box-office and backstage stairs. She remains an active member of the Players’ Board of Directors.

In addition to the Lifetime Recognition award, the Board has also named her as their Honorary Patron - a title acknowledging the history of her family’s close ties to the Sherman Players and The Sherman Playhouse.

The Sherman Players recently announced their return to live performance with a series of free music concerts at the Sherman Town Beach (the next one is Saturday June 19 at 7 p.m.) and Durang Outdoors, an evening of one act plays by playwright Christopher Durang, presented on the Outdoor Stage in the grounds of the Sherman Playhouse on July 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 8 p.m. Tickets for Durang Outdoors are on sale at shermanplayers.ticketleap.com/.

For further information, send an email to information@shermanplayers.org or call 860-354-3622.