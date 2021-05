3 1 of 3 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Contributed photo / Show More Show Less 3 of 3





SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will be offering a special program on the 1964/65 New York World’s Fair presented by Jason Scappaticci on Friday, May 14, at 7 p.m. This is a remote program via Zoom.

At the 1964/65 New York World’s Fair, which attracted 50 million visitors, a visitor could see Michelangelo’s Pieta, drive a Mustang, ride through Disney’s Small World, see the future at GM’s Futurama, eat Belgian waffles and much more.