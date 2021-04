SHERMAN — Veteran traveler Gerri Griswold will present “Nowhere is a Place: Chilean Patagonia” on Friday, April 23, at 7 p.m. This Sherman Library program is part of the library’s Travel from Home series offered remotely on Zoom.

Griswold will share images from Chilean Patagonia, located along the tail of the Andes near the bottom of the Northern Hemisphere. Viewers can meet the people, animals, and numerous microclimates that define it.