Sherman Library to offer free program on avian painter Rex Brasher

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will offer Remembering Rex Brasher — Painter of Birds, a free online presentation by Gerri Griswold, on Thursday, June 24, at 7 p.m.

This program via Zoom will focus on the prolific avian painter from Kent, an announcement said. Brasher produced 875 watercolors depicting 1,200 species and sub-species of North American birds. Brasher recorded more than twice as many birds as his predecessor John James Audubon, who painted 489 species. All of Brasher’s original works were once on display at Harkness Memorial and today reside under lock and key at the University of Connecticut’s Dodd Center.