Sherman Library to host online program on sourdough basics

SHERMAN — Caitlin Mandracchia, a self-taught home baker, will give an online, hands-on presentation, Sourdough at Home, on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

In this free program on Zoom offered by the Sherman Library, Mandracchia will walk attendees through the steps of preparing a homemade loaf, answer questions and demystify the process of making sourdough bread. The goal of this workshop is to teach the basics of sourdough and to help any home baker feel confident to make it in their own kitchen, a library announcement said.