Sherman Library to host online program on sourdough basics

Samples of sourdough bread.
SHERMAN — Caitlin Mandracchia, a self-taught home baker, will give an online, hands-on presentation, Sourdough at Home, on Saturday, May 8, at 10 a.m.

In this free program on Zoom offered by the Sherman Library, Mandracchia will walk attendees through the steps of preparing a homemade loaf, answer questions and demystify the process of making sourdough bread. The goal of this workshop is to teach the basics of sourdough and to help any home baker feel confident to make it in their own kitchen, a library announcement said.

Mandracchia, who lives in Sherman, began with specialty cakes and then moved to French macaroons and pastries. In January of 2020, she made a resolution to learn the art of sourdough. Over the last year, she has found that sourdough is not only an art, but a lifestyle, the announcement said.

For more information and to register, contact the library at SLprograms@biblio.org.