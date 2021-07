SHERMAN — More than 20 senior artists are displaying their works in the Sherman Commission on Aging “Senior Art Show” at the Sherman Library at 1 Sherman Center.

The show runs through Aug. 25. Library hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Some of the artwork is also on the Sherman Library website: ShermanLibrary.org. For more information about the Sherman Commission on Aging, visit townofshermanct.org.