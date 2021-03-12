Sherman Library hosting virtual 'Safari through Namibia, Botswana' program

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will offer A Safari through Namibia and Botswana presentation by Angela Dimmitt on Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. This free program is part of the library’s Travel from Home series offered on Zoom.

Dimmitt will take viewers a journey in southern Africa, across its Namib Desert and the Etosha Pan continuing into Botswana with its Okavango Delta. Dimmitt was part of a small group, staying in lodges, driving vast distances and finding wildlife along the way. During the trip, she experienced being surrounded by elephants, viewed lions resting by the road, spotted zebra, rhinos and giraffes and watched huge flocks of impalas and wildebeest. Viewers can follow Dimmitt’s path as she describes her experiences with the people, the wildlife and the terrain of the region.