Skip to main content
News

Sherman Library hosting virtual 'Safari through Namibia, Botswana' program

5
Black rhino
1of5

Black rhino

contributed /

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will offer A Safari through Namibia and Botswana presentation by Angela Dimmitt on Friday, March 29, at 7 p.m. This free program is part of the library’s Travel from Home series offered on Zoom.

Dimmitt will take viewers a journey in southern Africa, across its Namib Desert and the Etosha Pan continuing into Botswana with its Okavango Delta. Dimmitt was part of a small group, staying in lodges, driving vast distances and finding wildlife along the way. During the trip, she experienced being surrounded by elephants, viewed lions resting by the road, spotted zebra, rhinos and giraffes and watched huge flocks of impalas and wildebeest. Viewers can follow Dimmitt’s path as she describes her experiences with the people, the wildlife and the terrain of the region.

Dimmitt, who has been birding most of her life and is a gardener, is a board member of the Connecticut Ornithological Society and Litchfield Hills Audubon Society; the president of the Western Connecticut Bird Club and a birder who leads walks for Naromi Land Trust, Great Hollow Nature Preserve and Weantinoge Heritage Land Trust.

For more information and to register and get the Zoom link, contact the library at www.ablake@biblio.org.