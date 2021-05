SHERMAN — Join the Sherman Library and the Northwest Connecticut Land Conservancy for “Saving Special Places: Land Conservation in Connecticut” presented by Paul Elconin and Amanda Branson of NCLC on Wednesday, May 19 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.

This program is free and is offered by the Sherman Library remotely through Zoom. For more information and to register, contact the library at SLprograms@biblio.org.