H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

SHERMAN — The Julia’s Wings Foundation and the Holiday Point Association, along with the American Red Cross, will hold their annual Julia Malsin Memorial Blood Drive July 31 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sherman Volunteer Fire Department at 1 CT-39.

To make an appointment, call 800-733-2767 or visit redcrossblood.org/give.html/donation-time, using the sponsor code JULIA.