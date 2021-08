Hearst Connecticut Media file photo

SHERMAN — The Sherman Historical Society Barn Sale and Sherman Library Book Sale, annual fundraisers for the organizations, will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 13, 14 and 15, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Sherman Center.

For the Barn Sale, there will be items from several estate donations, furniture, antiques, collectibles, art, fine china and crystal, garden tools, toys and games, lamps, dishware, and other household and outdoor wares.