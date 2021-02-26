Skip to main content
Sherman: Historic Scotland in virtual program March 12

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will offer a free virtual program on Historic Scotland to be presented by Caitlin Augusta on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. This program is part of the library’s Travel from Home series on Zoom.

Viewers will learn about Scotland from its first settlers to the mid-18th century. The presentation will include clan structure, castles, and relations with England. Facts about the people and places included in the Outlander series will also be mentioned. The program will conclude with ideas for further reading and watching as well as a Scotland quiz.

Augusta is a graduate of Wellesley College majoring in Medieval and Renaissance studies with a minor in astronomy, and a librarian, reviewer, and educator. She has varied interests and enjoys discussing all of them with others, an announcement said. In her spare time, she is a member of the Jane Austen Society of North America and a tax volunteer for IRS VITA. She has visited Scotland five times and wishes it were ten!

For more information and to register, contact the library at www.ablake@biblio.org.