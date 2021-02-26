Sherman: Historic Scotland in virtual program March 12

contributed /

SHERMAN — The Sherman Library will offer a free virtual program on Historic Scotland to be presented by Caitlin Augusta on Friday, March 12, at 7 p.m. This program is part of the library’s Travel from Home series on Zoom.

Viewers will learn about Scotland from its first settlers to the mid-18th century. The presentation will include clan structure, castles, and relations with England. Facts about the people and places included in the Outlander series will also be mentioned. The program will conclude with ideas for further reading and watching as well as a Scotland quiz.