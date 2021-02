The Sherman Church, 6 Church Road, will continue its annual Lenten Luncheon series this month — but it will be very different from past years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Church members will pick up homemade soup and bread to take home in individual containers after the worship service beginning Sunday, Feb. 21. As they have their lunch at home, they can view at 12:15 p.m. online the video series by Max Lucado, “He Chose the Nails,” and discuss it afterwards.