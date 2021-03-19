Skip to main content
Sherman Church announces Holy Week services

SHERMAN — Holy Week services at the Sherman Church begin Sunday, March 28, at 10 a.m. with the Palm Sunday service in-person at the church, 6 Church Road, and livestreaming at shermanchurch.org.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendees are asked to wear a mask. Temperatures will be taken at the entrance. For updates in the event mandates change, check the church’s website, Facebook page or call its office at 860-354-6114 . Services are also recorded for the website under “Video Library” for viewing at any time.

The Maundy Thursday Communion service will be April 1 at 7:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. The Good Friday Tenebrae Service will take place April 2 at 7:30 p.m.

Easter Sunday, April 4, there will be two services. The first, the Easter Sunrise service at the Sherman Town Beach, will be at 6:30 a.m. Social distancing and masks will be requested. Congregants may bring chairs if they would like. The Rev. Jitesh Soans will preach a short sermon at the half-hour service, with Jed Orosz of Sherman accompanying on trumpet.

The Resurrection Day service will begin at 10 a.m. in the church sanctuary. The Rev. Soans will preach.