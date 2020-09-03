Sherman Chamber Ensemble to present Beethoven concert, Bluegrass Jamboree

Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen, cellist, and his wife, Susan Rotholz, flutist, will be among the musicians to perform in a Sept. 12 concert that will celebrate Beethoven. Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen, cellist, and his wife, Susan Rotholz, flutist, will be among the musicians to perform in a Sept. 12 concert that will celebrate Beethoven. Photo: Sherman Chamber Ensemble Photo: Sherman Chamber Ensemble Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sherman Chamber Ensemble to present Beethoven concert, Bluegrass Jamboree 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Eliot Bailen, will present a program celebrating the upcoming 250th birthday of Ludwig von Beethoven Sept. 5 at 6 p.m.

The concert will take place the IGA Plaza in Sherman. A rain date of Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. is planned.

The ensemble’s Blue Grass and will also present its annual free Bluegrass Jamboree Sept. 5 at 1 p.m. at the IGA and Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. at the Kent Barns in Kent.

The Sept. 5 program will feature Beethoven’s “Septet in E-flat Major, Op. 20,” one of his early works first performed in 1780 and dedicated to Empress Maria Theresa.

Also on the program will be Rossini's “Quartet for Arranged Winds in B-flat Major.” In April 1822, Rossini, a contemporary of Beethoven, was in Vienna for a festival of his music, and the two met for the only time.

Musicians Susan Rotholz on flute, Jo-Ann Sternberg on clarinet, Peter Reit on horn, Michael Green on bassoon, Eliot Bailen on cello; Jill Levy on violin, Sarah Adams on viola and Peter Weitzner will join Bailet on cello for the performance.

One of the few regional organization currently presenting live outdoor concerts, Bailen said the ensemble was "preserving the feeling of community and a sense of continuity and normalcy as we do our best to keep SCE's traditions alive in the face of COVID."

Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs and picnic. The outdoor event will follow CDC and State of Connecticut guidelines for social distancing and rules for events and programs. Face masks are required. Blankets must be spaced 15 feet apart.

General admission is $30. Seniors and students will be admitted for $25. Children under 15 will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission tickets.

Tickets to the Sept. 5 event should be purchased in advance at www.scemusic.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

A suggestion of $10 per person is suggested for the Bluegrass Jamboree Reservations are requested by visiting www.scemusic.org or calling 860-355-5930.