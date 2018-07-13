Sherman Chamber Ensemble to perform concerts

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble, under the artistic direction of Eliot Bailen, will offer its summer concert series, as well as a special programs in the coming days.

The series will kick off the weekend of July 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the historic Smithfield Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Road (Route 83), Amenia, N.Y., and July 14 at 8 p.m. at RT Facts Gallery, 8 Old Barn Road, Kent.

The concerts will celebrate “The Great Schubert Quintet,” featuring a trio of musicians from Holland.

A meet and greet session with the artists will follow each performance.

In addition, the ensemble will offer a free children’s concert July 14 at 2 p.m. at Sherman Library in Sherman Center.

The concert will feature musical retellings of stories such as “Ferdinand the Bull” and “Peter and the Wolf,” as well as sing-along songs and a classical “show and tell” performance.

Future concert dates will be announced soon.