Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Upcoming Summertime Sounds concerts

Sherman Chamber Ensemble / Contributed photo

SHERMAN — The Sherman Chamber Ensemble’s Summertime Sounds music series continues on the second weekend in August on three separate evenings, each in a different location.

Czech It Out is a program highlighting violinist Doori Na in a solo performance of Valor for Solo Violin — an original composition by Charles Ives Music Festival Artistic Director Paul Frucht. Joining Na will be Susan Rotholz (flute), Jill Levy (violin), Monica Davis (viola), and Eliot Bailen (cello). Other works include Flute Quartet in C, K285b by Amadeus Mozart and Antonín Dvorak’s String Quartet The Slavonic in E flat Op. 51.