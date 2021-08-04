Skip to main content
Sherman Chamber Ensemble: Upcoming Summertime Sounds concerts

From left: Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen (cello); Susan Rotholz (flute); and Door Na (violin).

Sherman Chamber Ensemble / Contributed photo

SHERMAN — The Sherman Chamber Ensemble’s Summertime Sounds music series continues on the second weekend in August on three separate evenings, each in a different location.

Czech It Out is a program highlighting violinist Doori Na in a solo performance of Valor for Solo Violin — an original composition by Charles Ives Music Festival Artistic Director Paul Frucht. Joining Na will be Susan Rotholz (flute), Jill Levy (violin), Monica Davis (viola), and Eliot Bailen (cello). Other works include Flute Quartet in C, K285b by Amadeus Mozart and Antonín Dvorak’s String Quartet The Slavonic in E flat Op. 51.

The concerts begin on Thursday, Aug. 12, at 7 p.m. at the Salem Covenant Church, 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington. It will be followed by two outdoor concerts — Friday, Aug. 13, at the Kent Barns in Kent, followed by Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Sherman Town Center (IGA Plaza). Friday and Saturday concerts are at 6 p.m and attendees are asked to bring their own chairs. There will be alternate locations in case of rain. For details, check SCEmusic.org.

Also, on Saturday, Aug. 14, at 11 a.m., Bailen, Rotholz and Na will present A Concert for Children of All Ages with musical retellings of The Story of Ferdinand and Mirette on the Highwire, plus sing-along songs and a classical “show-and-tell” performance at the Judy Black Memorial Park and Gardens. Admission is free.

Concerts will follow CDC and State of Connecticut Covid guidelines for social distancing and rules for events and programs. Face masks are requested for those who are unvaccinated. Attendees may bring their own food, snacks and beverages to picnic, or visit and support local purveyors.

General admission to the concerts is $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket. Tickets may be purchased at SCEmusic.org, by calling 860-355-5930 or at the door.