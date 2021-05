SHERMAN — Connecticut Audubon is celebrating the resurgence of birdwatching with its Migration Madness Birdathon during the weekend of May 14-16.

Connecticut Audubon Society’s nature facilities include the Deer Pond Farm Sanctuary in Sherman, at 57 Wakeman Hill Road.

The Birdathon is a friendly competition to see as many species as possible in Connecticut over that weekend — the peak of spring migration, an announcement said. Almost 200 species of birds are likely to be passing through the state on those days. It takes place throughout the state — wherever participants want to go birdwatching, the announcement said

The Birdathon is also a way to contribute directly to bird conservation throughout Connecticut. The cost is $10, although birders 12 and under are free.

There’s an array of prizes, including a chance to be included in a drawing to win a wood carving of a pygmy owl that bird carver-artist Keith Mueller of Ellington is creating for this event. Prize categories include most birds seen over the weekend; most birds seen by a young birder; and a spirit award for participating schools.

A photo contest showcases the weekend’s best bird photos. For more details, visit ctaudubon.org/birdathon21.

Last year, the Migration Madness Birdathon raised more than $20,000 for conservation in Connecticut. This year’s goal is $40,000.