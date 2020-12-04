Sheriff's office says boy accidentally brings gun to school

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a 5-year-old boy showed up at school with a loaded firearm after he grabbed an adult's backpack by accident.

The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said the day had just started at Anne E. Moncure Elementary School in North Stafford on Thursday when a teacher told students to get items from their backpacks, The Free-Lance Star of Fredericksburg reported.

It was then that the firearm was discovered in the child's backpack, the sheriff's office said. The weapon was confiscated and the sheriff's office was notified.

An investigation determined that the child had inadvertently grabbed an adult’s backpack instead of his own while being dropped off at school. It's not yet clear if the gun owner will face charges.