Sheriff's office pays $65K to motorcyclist held at gunpoint

SEATTLE (AP) — The King County Sheriff's Office has agreed to pay $65,000 to settle a motorcyclist's lawsuit that claimed a plainclothes officer used excessive force when he pulled a gun on the man at a traffic light.

The Seattle Times reports the sheriff's office has also agreed to change training and policies by the end of this week to acknowledge that displaying a gun is considered use of force that should be reported.

Alex Randall filed the lawsuit earlier this year after he was stopped at a red light north of Seattle by detective Richard Rowe in August 2017.

Randall recorded the interaction. The video appears to show Rowe, who did not immediately identify himself, pointing his gun as he approached Randall.

Rowe was suspended for five days without pay in April.

