Sheriff's office paying $1M to settle 2 jail suicide suits

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A newspaper reports that the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has agreed to pay $1 million to settle lawsuits brought after two jail inmates killed themselves in 2016.

NOLA.com ' The Times-Picayune reports that public records requests revealed the amounts.

It says the sheriff's office is paying $750,000 to settle with the family of 61-year-old Cleveland Tumblin and $425,000 to the family of 15-year-old Jaquin Thomas.

Court papers show Sheriff Marlin Gusman and other defendants deny liability and the families agreed to dismiss their lawsuits after the final payments are made. Those payments are scheduled Feb. 1 for Tumblin's son and Oct. 1 for Thomas' mother.

Tumblin died in March 2016 and Thomas in October 2016, within the first year after inmates were moved to a new $145 million jail.

___

Information from: The Times-Picayune, http://www.nola.com