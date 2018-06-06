Sheriff's Office: Freight trains collided; 1 killed, 1 hurt

TRUXTON, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say one person was killed and a second injured when two freight trains collided on BNSF Railway tracks in northwestern Arizona.

A BNSF spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for information but the Mohave County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred Tuesday near the small community of Truxton and that deputies reported that one train derailed and that the other had "significant damage."

The Sheriff's Office said the National Transportation Safety Board was notified of the wreck and is "involved in the investigations."

An NTSB spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information, and sheriff's spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said no information is available about the people who were killed or injured and circumstances of the wreck.

Truxton is 103 miles (166 kilometers) west of Flagstaff.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect that the wreck occurred Tuesday.