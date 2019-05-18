Sheriff's Office: 2 killed in copter crash in Utah mountains

ALPINE, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a small helicopter crashed in mountains of central Utah, killing the two people aboard.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash that occurred Friday on a steep, snow slope near Alpine.

Names of the victims were not released immediately.

The Sheriff's Office said the crash site was located during a search launched after family members of those aboard the helicopter reported it overdue on a flight from Vernal Regional Airport in eastern Utah to South Valley Regional Airport in metro Salt Lake City.

Alpine is 22 miles (35 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.