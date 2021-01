FAIRLEA, W.Va. (AP) — Five children found dead after a West Virginia house fire late last year were shot to death by their mother, who then took her own life, authorities said Thursday.

Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan revealed details of the shootings and fire last Dec. 8 at a news conference. He said Oreanna Antoinette Myers, 25, shot her three children and two stepchildren at their home near Williamsburg. The children ranged in age from 1 to 7.