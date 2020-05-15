Sheriff: 1 dead in crash of small plane in East Tennessee

SURGOINSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — One person died in the crash of a small plane Friday in East Tennessee, an official said.

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said there was one fatality in the crash, which happened near the Hawkins County Memorial Airport, news outlets reported.

The Ercoupe crashed in a residential yard after clipping a tree as it was on approach to the airport, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The pilot was the only person aboard.

The person killed was not immediately identified.