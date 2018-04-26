Shepaug track teams start off strong

The Shepaug High boys and girls track teams are both off to solid starts to the 2018 season and are looking forward to qualifying more athletes for the State Championship meet in June.

“We’ve had a good start to the year,” Shepaug boys track coach John Spear said. “We're hoping to get a few more individual qualifiers for the state meet in the upcoming weeks.”

Already the Spartan 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams led by Jack McCarron, Chandler Wetherbee, and Gavin Block have qualified for states, along with long jumpers Cameron Brown and Mark Desrocher. Chandler Wetherbee and Jack McCarron are close in the 800 and McCarron and Gavin Block are close to qualifying in the 400.

Sophomore, Gavin McCabe is approaching a school record in the pole vault and, according to Spear, the middle distance team and hurdlers continue to be the strength of the team.

Currently 3-1, Spear expects his team to be competitive in the league.

“We'll have some trouble with the depth of the Class M schools but should be competitive with all of the S schools in the Berkshire League for the rest of the year,” he said.

Coach Tara Flaherty’s girls team is also off to a 3-1 start with a lot of qualifiers for the Berkshire League and State meet already.

“To have the qualifiers we have already is a pretty amazing feat since our first three meets were around 30 degrees with snow flurries,” Flaherty said. “We are hoping for some faster times and better distances as the weather begins to feel more like spring.”

The Spartans 4x800 and 4x100 teams have qualified for states and continue to drop time with each meet. Individual qualifiers include: freshman Katalina Mancinone in the 100 meters, Emma Krebs in the 800 meters, Elisa Afouni in the 3200, Olivia Tibatts in the high jump and Sofia Mancinone in the pole vault.

“We have many more athletes that should qualify soon and are excited for the rest of the season,” Flaherty said.