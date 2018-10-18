Shepaug students earn accolades

Shepaug Valley School in Washington has announced two students have received special awards.

Allison Parker has been named a Commended Student in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

pproximately 34,000 Commended Students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional promise.

Commended Students placed among the top 50,000 scorers of 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Wilson King has been named a semifinalist in the 2019 National Merit Scholarship Program.

He is among the top 16,000 scorers of 1.6 million students who entered the 2019 competition by taking the 2017 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

Wilson has earned the right to continue in the competition for some 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring.