Shepaug softball making early progress toward goals

The Shepaug High softball team is off to a solid start with wins in its first two games of the season.

The Spartans opened with season with a 7-5 victory over Terryville and backed that up with a convincing 17-2 triumph over Litchfield.

A mix of experience and talented newcomers has helped Shepaug start fast and make progress toward its goal of making the CIAC Class S State Tournament.

“Our team has added five talented freshmen — three or four of them will probably be in the starting lineup each game with the returning starters from last year,” Shepaug coach Stephen Pickett said.

A great starting point for the 2018 Spartans is the fact that both pitchers from last year are back — Olivia Moore and Lucy Puskas. Experience on the mound is a huge bonus and Pickett said that the team had good practices in the preseason and played very good in two scrimmages.

In the win over Terryville. Hannah Lasky led off the bottom of the first with a homerun to center to get things going and Puskas also hit a shot over the leftfield fence for a homer in the first.

Brooke Donaghey had a triple, single and 2 RBI. Moore added two singles and an RBI while pitching a complete game, Abigail Harty tripled and knocked in a run and Avary Noto added a single, RBI and run scored

Against Litchfield, Puskas smacked a grand slam, double and scored three runs for the Spartans. Brooke Donaghey had three hits, three RBI and three runs, Anna Sprong had three hits, three RBI and two runs scored while Kaitlin Stumpf added two hits, two RBI and two runs scored.

Shepaug needs just six more wins to reach its main goal for the season.

“If we make the state tournament it would be a great year,” Pickett said.