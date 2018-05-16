Shepaug softball headed back to the postseason

WASHINGTON — The Shepaug softball team has taken care of business and is heading back to the postseason.

The Spartans made the Class S tournament from 2013 through 2016 before missing out a year ago. A win 16-0 win over Litchfield on May 7 got Shepaug into the tournament and a 14-3 victory over Abbott Tech on Friday will only bolster its seeding.

Shepaug was 9-7 on the season ahead of a game scheduled at Terryville on Tuesday. The Spartans still have Lewis Mills (11-6), Gilbert (4-12) and Wamogo (15-2) left on the regular season schedule.

“We have played well most of the season,” Shepaug coach Stephne Pickett said. “We have played our best when our defense has been sharp.”

The Spartans have just three seniors on the roster and are getting contributions from a number of underclassmen, which makes the tournament bid even more of an accomplishment.

Offensively, Shepaug has been good most games with nine home runs on the season. Sophomore Lucy Puskas leads the team with six homers while junior Hannah Lasky (two), and senior Olivia Moore (one) have also gone deep. The team also has 16 triples and 20 doubles this season.

Puskas is leading the team with 28 RBIs with freshman Abigail Harty second with 21. Freshman Brooke Donaghey has 17 RBIs and Moore has 12.

Puskas has been strong on the mound for the Spartans this season, tossing a no-hitter versus Housatonic with 15 strikeouts earlier this season.

“The team has done a nice job making it to states,” Pickett said. “Our freshman have played solid defense and hit all season.”