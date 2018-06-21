Shepaug presents students with academic awards

Shepaug Valley School in Washington honored many students at its recent academic awards night ceremony.

ENGLISH

Outstanding Commitment to Learning: Alvin Hermans.

Unique and Penetrating Insights into World Literature: Emma Krebs.

Extraordinary Enthusiasm in the Pursuit of the Art of Writing: John Roush.

Seriousness of Purpose, Thoughtfulness and Accomplishment: Jessica Rivera.

Evolution of Ideas and Improvement in the Art of Writing: Rosalyn Pinney.

SOCIAL STUDIES

DAR Outstanding Student in American History: Sierra Soletsky.

Achievement & Involvement in Social Studies: Alvin Hermans.

Univ. of Rochester Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award in the Humanities & Social Sciences: Bridget Snyder.

Achievement & Involvement in History: John Roush.

Dedication to Classic Learning in the Humanities: John Roush.

World Affairs Council of Connecticut Leadership Award: John Roush.

WORLD LANGUAGE

2018 Award for Excellence in Spanish: Emma Krebs.

FINE ARTS

Connecticut Association of Schools Arts Award: Emmalyn Brenner and Arturo Ortega.

Excellence in Art: Rosalyn Pinney.

Excellence in Chorus: Jack Wright.

Excellence in Music: Maxwell Krantz.

Excellence in Strings: Warren Wolfert.

Excellence in Drama: Tegan Anderson, Wilson King, Thomas Bachelier, Maxwell Krantz, Alvin Hermans and Arturo Ortega.

CAREER AND TECHNOLOGY EDUCATION

Excellence in Business: Kaitlyn Guilbeault.

Excellence in Engineering Technology: Spencer Hauspurg.

Excellence in Digital Video Production: Olivia Lautier.

Excellence in Virtual High School: Maxwell Krantz.

PHYSICAL EDUCATION

Excellence in Personal Fitness: Owen Moore.

Excellence in Team Sports: Lucy Puskas.

MATHEMATICS

Excellence in Mathematics: Wilson King, Ethan Hibbard and Jessica Rivera.

Dedication and Commitment to Achievement in Mathematics: James Foote and Tucker Miller.

SCIENCE

Bausch & Lomb Award: Abigail Gorra.

Rensselaer Math & Science Award: Wilson King.

Outstanding Senior Science Award: Emma Krebs.

Senior Science Scholastic Award: Nadia Racz.

PRESIDENT’S EDUCATION AWARDS

Outstanding Academic Excellence:

Madison Baker, Emma Krebs, Zachary Bowman, Olivia Moore, Armin Ceric, Connor Richardson, Michael Fiore, Jessica Rivera, Alexis Guilbeault, John Roush, Alvin Hermans, Avery Serra, Tierney Kovacs, Sierra Soletsky, Maxwell Krantz and Emily Ward.

Outstanding Academic Achievement: Nicholas Fleming, William Giarrano, Olivia Lautier, Nadia Racz, Anastasia Slastushinskaya and Jack Wright.

SENIOR PROJECT EXCELLENCE WITH DISTINCTION AWARD

Brandon Cheney, Olivia Moore, Emma Krebs, Avary Noto, Olivia Lautier, Michelle Randall, Maxwell Krantz, John Roush and Hunter Wilson.

SPECIAL AWARDS

Litchfield County Superintendents’ Student Award: Olivia Moore, Alison Parker.

CABE Student Leadership Award: Emma Krebs and John Roush.

Scholar Athlete Award: Emma Krebs and James Foote.

Harold A. Anson Award: Avery Serra .

Harvard Club of Southern Connecticut Award: Wilson King .

Saint Mark’s Church Award: Michael Fiore.

Smith Club Book Award: Grace Wagnblas.

Friends of the Roxbury Library Citizenship: Nadia Racz and Connor Richardson.

American Legion Good Citizen Award: Madison Baker.

The Friends of Burnham Library A.J. Murphy Jr. Award: Alicia Crossley .

St. Michael’s College Book Award: Elisa Afiouni and Jack Schneider.

League of Women Voters of Litchfield County: Tierney Kovacs.

Yale Book Club Award: Abigail Gorra.

Wellesley Book Award: Bridget Snyder.

Randolph College Book Award: Ethan Southard.

Eugene Horrigan Senior Project Award: Michelle Randall.

Washington Environmental Council Scholarship: Benjamin Farrell.

Washington Democrat Town Committee: Bridget Snyder.

The Sage Colleges: Grace Harty and Ellie Schmus.

Lasell College Book Award: Sydell Lecher.

Mount Holyoke Book Award: Alison Parker.

St. Lawrence University Book Award: Sofia Mancinone.

Wesleyan University Book Award: Ashley Mulhare.

Springfield College Book Award: Jack Pesce.

Tutor of the Year Middle School: Maxwell Krantz.

Semi-finalist Governor’s Scholar Program Outstanding Achievement: Wilson King.

NMSQT Recognition: Wilson King and Alison Parker.

Seal of Biliteracy: Armin Ceric, Arturo Ortega, William Giaranno, Jessica Rivera, Nicholas Iannazzo, Avery Serra, Tierney Kovacs, Anastasia Slastushinskya and Emma Krebs.

Global Engagement Certificate: Wilson King and Bridget Snyder.

STUDENTS WHO EARNED HONOR ROLL ALL YEAR

Ninth grade (asterisk indicates high honors):

Kaylee Alexson, Maya Jacob, Rachel Andrews, *Henry James, Adriana Barile, Mark Kibbe, Lily Blyn, Haylie Lasky, Cazden Brenner, Michael Perachi, *William Cario, Izobella Stange, Isabella Guzman, *Sydnie Vidal, Everett Herrington and Jakob Wild.

10th grade (asterisk indicates high honors):

Francesca Amato, Devon O’Dwyer, Gabriella Amato, Sydney Okenquist, Sarah Caprilozzi, *Nadia Ostrosky, *Isabel Eddy, Reese Peck, Michael Granata, Edward Puskas, Carlye Gruss, *Lucy Puskas, Noah Levine, Lily Schur, Maya Missana, Julia Sinatra, *Sienna Moore, Mahelet Steinmetz, Elizabeth Neunzig, Gabriel Taranto, Gwenavere Noto and *Annika Vikstrom.

11th grade (asterisk indicates high honors):

Elisa Afiouni, Sofia Mancinone, Julia Billings, Michael McCluskey, Joseph DeMilio, Ashley Mulhare, Abigail Gorra, Aileen Rosa, *Jolie Grazia, Jack Schneider, *Ethan Hibbard, Courtney Sibbitt, John Kennedy, *Bridget Snyder, *Wilson King, Olivia Tibbatts, Sydell Lecher and Warren Wolfert.

12th grade (asterisk indicates high honors): Alexis Guilbeault, *Jesica Rivera, Olivia Moore, *John Roush, Avary Ann Noto and Avery Serra.

OTHER

Salutatorian: Tierney Kovacs.

Valedictorian: Emma Krebs