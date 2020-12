Gunn Memorial Library in Washington and the Shepaug Library Collaboration will offer a variety of virtual programs next month.

Jason Scappaticci will lead a program Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. about “Lost New York City Landmarks” through Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury.

Registration is available through www.minormemoriallibrary.org.

Guest lecturer Marian Burk Wood will lead a “Genealogy 101” talk for those new to genealogy or want a refresher course on the basics of building a family tree Jan. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Aldo Pantano from the state of Connecticut’s Partnership office will present “CT Partnership for Long Term Care” Jan. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The long-term care program works in alliance with the private insurance industry. It is a joint effort by State government and private industry to create an option to help you plan to meet your future long-term care needs without depleting all assets to pay for care.

Under the Connecticut Partnership, private insurance companies competitively sell special long-term care insurance policies.

These policies not only offer benefits to pay for long-term care costs, they also offer Medicaid Asset Protection should one ever need to apply to Connecticut’s Medicaid Program for assistance.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Retired international journalist Jonathan Kapstein will discuss the fall of the Berlin Wall in a Jan. 28 program at 6:30 p.m.

Kapstein covered the fall of the wall as the regional bureau chief for Business Week.

Kapstein is a graduate of Brown University and Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism and served as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy.

He was president of the Press Club Brussels Europe prior to moving to Woodbury five years ago.”

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.