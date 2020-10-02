Shepaug libraries team up for virtual programs

The Shepaug Libraries Collaboration will this month offer programs sponsored by Gunn Memorial Library in Washington, Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury and Burnham Library in Bridgewater.

A variety of virtual programs will be offered; recordings of the programs will also be available for those who cannot attend the live presentations.

Musicologist Gil Harel will present a program about the musical “Hamilton” Oct. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The program will include a discussion of the show and, through a combination of score and prose analysis, demonstrate why the musical is compelling to many.

To register, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

Jason Scappaticci will facilitate a program about witches in Connecticut Oct. 15 at 6:30 p.m.

The program will explain the wave of witch trials and executions in the state before the Salem Witch Trials.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.gunnlibrary.org.

A program, “Sheryl Faye Presents: Susan B. Anthony,” will be held Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Susan B. Anthony was a women’s rights activist who devoted her life to racial, gender, and educational equality and is one of the most famous women in American history.

She played a prominent role in the women’s suffrage movement; the 19th Amendment gave women the right to vote and she also was in support of women’s labor organizations and for a woman’s right to own property.

Faye is an actress who performs in eight one-woman shows that tour to different schools for enrichment programs, libraries, and senior centers throughout New England.

A pre-recorded video will be made available on the day of the event through www.gunnlibrary.org. The recording will only be available from 6:30 to 8:30 pm on the day of the event.

A program, “America’s First Sculptures: Connecticut Gravestones,” will be presented Oct. 29 at 6 p.m.

For more information and RSVP, visit www.burnhamlibrary.org.