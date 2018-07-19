Shepaug graduates make college plans

The counseling office of the Shepaug Valley School in Washington has announced the future educational plans of the class of 2018.

Madison Baker (Syracuse University), Cassidy Borger (Michigan State University), Zachary Bowman (Endicott University), Emmalyn Brenner (University of Miami), Emily Bullock (Dutchess County Community College), Seth Caco (Naugatuck Valley Community College), Armin Ceric (University of Connecticut, Waterbury), Brandan Cheney (Porter & Chester Institute, Waterbury), Olivia Cody (Central Connecticut State University), Katherine Denyko (Naugatuck Valley Community College), Andres Espinosa (Western Connecticut State University), Benjamin Farrell (Unity College), Michael Fiore (Bentley University), Nicholas Fleming (University of Hartford), James Foote (Liberty University), William Giarrano (Kings College), Melanie Graham (Naugatuck Valley Community College), Alexis Guilbeault (Salve Regina), Alvin Hermans (University of Michigan), Katryna Hook (Toni & Guy Hair Dressing School), Nicholas Iannazzo (University of Rhode Island), Lily Keefe (Quinnipiac University), James Kennedy (University of Oregon), Tierney Kovacs (Bentley University and also Villanova, for wait list), Maxwell Krantz (Rennselear Polytechnic Institute), Emma Krebs (University of Connecticut), Kyle LaMay (Sacred Heart University), Olivia Lautier (Eastern Connecticut State University), Sean McCabe (University of Connecticut, Waterbury), Jonathan McCarron (University of Connecticut, Waterbury), Olivia Moore (Western Connecticut State University), Avary Ann Noto (Central Connecticut State University), Patrick O'Rourke (Suffolk University), Arturo Ortega (WCSU), Samuel Pontolilo (Columbia College Chicago), Nadia Racz (St. Michael's College), Michelle Randall (Fairfield University), Connor Richardson (Sarah Lawrence College, Bronxville, N.Y.), Jessica Rivera (Naugatuck Valley Community College), John Roush (Univeristy of St. Andrew's in Scotland), Avery Serra (Suffolk University), Anastasia Slastushinskaya (George Washington University), Sierra Soletsky (University of New Haven), Peter Sproviero (Lincoln Technical School), Alan Stinson (Albertus Magnus College), Grace Thermer (University of Maine), Emily Ward (Central Connecticut State University), Kyle Westervelt (Central Connecticut State University), Chandler Wetherbee (University of Connecticut), Hunter Wilson (University of Northwestern Ohio), Walter Wolfert (Naugatuck Valley Community College) and Jack Wright (Dutchess Community College).