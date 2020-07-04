Shepaug graduates 75, names top 5

Shepaug Valley School in Washington held commencement exercises for 75 students June 20.

The ceremony was unique, given the restrictions in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators at Shepaug Valley High and Region 12 provided a unique graduation concept, drawing from an old era with a drive-in movie format at Bridgewater Fairgrounds.

Cars with seniors and their parents were parked in a field in front of a large outdoor movie screen showing a one-hour film that encompassed a complete graduation, with speeches and presentations filmed in advance.

Isabel Eddy was named valedictorian and Elizabeth Neunzig was named salutatorian.

Rounding out the top five are, in alphabetical order, Sienna Moore, Reese Peck and Lily Schur

Following is the complete list of graduates: Francesca Amato, Gabriella Amato, Isabella Augustine, Erin Bailey, Amber Bennett, Anna Bialack, Cameron Brown, Tyler Brown, Sarah Caprilozzi, Oscar Cespedes, Noah Ciccimarro, Clinton Clady, Jared Clark, Autumn Collette, Jayden Cornwall, Taryn Crossley, Mark Desrochers, Jake Diller, Russell Dirienzo, Drew Doerwald, Cole Donaghey, Nathan Douskey, Robert Dreska, Isabel Eddy, rian, Theodore Eichen, Isabella Fazzone, Marc Genua, Michael Granata, Carlye Gruss, Spencer Hauspurg, Bailey Herron, Tiffany Horton, Carter Houldin, Michael Iannucci, Paul Jones, Cole Kerish, Grant Ketchum, Gianluca LeClerc, Noah Levine, Rhiannon Luna, Christopher Marchese, Haleigh Martin, John Maxwell, Gavin McCabe, Alexa McCarley, Maya Missana, Owen Moore, Sienna Moore, Maxwell Nast, Elizabeth Neunzig, Gwenavere Noto, Devon O'Dwyer, Sydney Okenquist, Nadia Ostrosky, Reese Peck, Edward Puskas, Lucy Puskas, Dardan Racaj, Rebecca Racz, Henry Roush, Olivia Saraceno, Lily Schur, Julia Sinatra, Skylar Soletsky, Colin Southard, Nathaniel Sproviero, Mahelet Steinmetz, Robert Tanner, Gabriel Taranto, Alexis Thibodeau, Aaryuj Trehan, Chloe Tuz, Bryan Vargas, Annika Vikstrom and Gawain Woodard.