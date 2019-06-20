Shepaug graduates 62, names top 5

Shepaug Valley School in Washington held commencement exercises for 62 students June 14.

Wilson King was named valedictorian and Abigail Gorra was named salutatorian.

Rounding out the top five are, in alphabetical order, Sofia Mancinone, Ashley Mulhare and Bridget Snyder.

Following is the complete list of graduates: Jack R. Abbott, Elisa Afiouni, Kayla Amorosa, Tegan Anderson, Thomas Bachelier, Julia Billings, Gavin Block, Joseph Brunelli III, Emerson Carranza, Brianna Cichowski, Tieman Crossley, Emily Damota, Lana DelVecchio, Joseph DeMilio, Chancellor Dutcher, Gabrielle Farrell, Emma-Jolee Fischetti, John Galligan IV, Meghan Garfield, Ian Goldstein, Abigail Gorra, Jolie Grazia, Kaitlyn Guilbeault, Diego Gutierrez, Grace Harty, Ethan Hibbard, Joshua Jordan, Emma Kassis, Jack Kennedy, Wilson King, Devon Langworthy, Hannah Lasky, Sydell Lecher, Amy Lowe, Sofia Mancinone, Anna Maxwell, Michael McCluskey, Erin McGrath, Kayleigh McKay, Olivia Meyer, Tucker Miller, R. Kyle Monaghan, Ashley Mulhare, Timothy Murphy, Mallory Noone, Alison Parker, Dominic Perachi, Jack Pesce, Bailey Pote, Ellen Pullaro, Tucker Redstone, Andres Rico, Aileen Rosa, Ellie Schmus, Jack Schneider, Courtney Sibbitt, Bridget Snyder, Ethan Southard, Colin Stewart, Kaitlin Stumpf, Olivia Tibbatts, Zachary Tibbatts, Blain Tinsley, Jack Tredennick, Grace Wagnblas, Warren Wolfert and Justin Wyant.